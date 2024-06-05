Nigerian internet sensation, Saida Boj, has slammed popular singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, over his recent comments on women and relationships.

As many may recall, Okoye had earlier stirred controversy by stating that women prioritize money over their worth, and that parents’ negligence is to blame for the mysterious disappearance of two ladies who traveled to meet a man they met on Facebook.

The ladies had allegedly agreed to spend time with the man in exchange for N1 million, according to a chat that surfaced online.

Okoye advised women to know their worth and not focus solely on billing men and searching for partners with large bank accounts.

“As long as you continue to allow some of these id!ots to influence your daughters

Money, money, bill him, bill him, know your worth, know your worth,

He must have this and that in his account, blah blah blah!!

More girls will continue to fall victims.” he wrote.

In response, Saida Boj took to social media to express her outrage, accusing Paul Okoye of hypocrisy.

She claimed that his pregnant wife, Ivy, only married him for his money, and taunted him for leaving his first wife, Anita, for a younger woman.

Saida Boj wrote:

“I hear say one artiste wey get dada say I dey spoil una daughters like dude, why do you think your new wife married you? Your ex-wife wey been understanding with you, wetin she gain? Didn’t you betray her for a gold digger like me? Like, I mean, no be say you fine or you get one kind of swag wey go make that beautiful model marry you. Smart girl came for the money, bruhhh! Help me tell her that I am proud of her. You be old man, no dey reason like boy under 20. One more thing… Always be polite when talking to ladies, do not be RUDE young BOY!”

