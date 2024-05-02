@iamgorgeousdoll, the lady who claimed to be the ex lover of Nigerian singer, Davido has apologized for the leak of a private video showing the Nigerian singer pleading with her.

In a viral video, she clarified that she initially only shared a photo of them hugging, but a friend leaked the more personal video without her consent.

This leak sparked controversy and online harassment directed at the lady, particularly after musician Wizkid used the video to mock Davido.

In response to the backlash, @iamgorgeousdoll has issued a public apology and revealed that she has personally reached out to Davido’s wife, Chioma, to explain the situation and express her regret.

While apologizing for the video’s release, she refrained from directly addressing the context or reason behind Davido’s actions in the video.

She said in parts;

“Nigerians i am sorry, I never intended to Disrespect Davido ‘s wife Chioma with that Video of Davido Kneeling down to beg me, I posted the photo where Davido was hugging me but it was someone else from my circle that leaked the video of Davido kneeling and Begging me, I have reached out to Davido’s Wife and Apologized to her”

