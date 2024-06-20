Music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has responded to the recent comment by Wizkid, seemingly putting an end to the speculated feud between the two music industry giants.

Recall that Starboy had earlier praised Don as an “amazing human” on social media, catching many off guard.

The compliment came as a surprise to many, given the rumored tension between the two.

Don Jazzy took to social media to thank Wizkid, affectionately calling him “Babanla 🦅 🤍 🐘”.

The exchange has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment that Don Jazzy didn’t take the opportunity to address their perceived beef.

However, others have commended Don for showing maturity and grace in his response.

Amy wrote: “You should put him in his place not hailing him am disappointed😒”

Lady B !Blessing! stated: “Don… This isn’t the reply I’m expecting o😏. This kid needs to be put in his place”

RASKERMAN said: “@DONJAZZY no dey fall yourself for this small boy na when nor get respect”

R3GGi3 said: “Baba wetin 😂😂😂😂. Abeg help him produce a meaningful track! He is using style to beg”

Ola of Somolu said: “This is maturity at play right here. If na another person, e suppose no even reply wiz at all for his initial rants.”

Neyoo06 said: “See person we Dey fight for. SMH”

Baby said: “See why it’s not good to inherit beef 🤣🤣😂”

Despite the mixed reactions, it appears that the two have put their differences aside.

The speculated feud began in May when Wizkid called Don Jazzy an “influencer” on social media, leading to speculation about a rift between the two artists.

This development has left many in the music industry and fans alike wondering what this means for future collaborations and the state of their relationship.

