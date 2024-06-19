Controversial rapper, Speed Darlington, known for his outspoken views and energetic personality, has surprised fans by unveiling his woman.

The musician took to Twitter to share loved-up photos with his new partner.

However, Speed Darlington kept the identify of his woman under wraps for now.

He captioned the photos with a quote from the Bible, “He who finds a good woman findeth a good thing.”

Supporters of the rapper have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, thrilled to see Speed Darlington happy.

However, some people has negative things to say about their relationship.

One Mykowo wrote, “Zero chemistry among them from the pics

One Tggram wrote, “Akpians we have a wedding to plan o

One Adanne wrote, “I thought he said he is going for 20 years olds

One Teeto Olayemi wrote, “The colour wan blind me

One Manda Hairline wrote, “Na this woman go give Akpi a taste of his own medicine

One Pretty Phelicia wrote, “The pink suit was completely unnecessary

Speed Darlington finally finds a wife

One Shesfit wrote, “Can’t be true. We need a village girl virgin and somebody who is totally timid. This oinks lady wara Anya

One Ifediora Amara wrote, “Wedding party loading. Congratulations Akpi

One Parma Skincare wrote, “She looks good everything

One Oritoke Ade wrote, “I hope she can manage him

One Oga Soft wrote, “Akpi has gotten the woman of his dream. See him pink blazer

One Ebika Luv wrote, “The love is pink

One Angel Spice Xx wrote, “Ken and Barbie

One Agwai Paulonious wrote, “Any woman wey fit stay with Akpi, needs her level of patience studied”.

YourQueenMalicha wrote; “Imagine marrying a guy who actively disrespects shames and disregards women

She should be not complaining in the future”

https://x.com/AkpiSpeed/status/1803132580608319877?t=5qBl4rXp4FI_NU4wHVjbSw&s=19

