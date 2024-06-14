Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede’s movie, “A Father’s Love”, has been met with a barrage of negative reviews on Prime Video, following her controversial comments about Yul and May Edochie’s marriage on a podcast interview.

Recall that the thespian had sparked outrage after defending Yul Edochie’s decision to marry a second wife.

Her comments were perceived as insensitive to Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie.

Despite apologizing for her words, Yvonne Jegede’s movie has been targeted by May Edochie’s fans, who have flooded Prime Video with negative reviews.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some fans calling for calm and understanding, while others have expressed their disappointment and frustration with Jegede’s comments.

One Tech Sandra05 wrote, “May should caution her fans. This is getting out of hands

One Nnenna Egwu wrote, “No. This is not nice. She has apologised

One Mide Gold wrote, “This is not nice; she has apologised na

One Temmie16 wrote, “But she apologised

One Ifyjenny26 wrote, “Make dem take a chill pill, she don apologise ahhh

One Bey Herbals Secret wrote, “She shouldn’t have talked about Yul and May. Nigerians can be good and also werey people

One Obi Franklyn wrote, “That’s good for Yvonne. She opened her mouth too wide and closed up her senses

One Kamsi778 wrote, “She was not informed; she should ask Yul and Judy how their career is now”.

See below;



