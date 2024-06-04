Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Toyin Abraham has announced her decision to take legal action against individuals harassing her family, especially her son.

The move comes after she faced intense backlash on social media following her endorsement of President Bola Tinubu in the recent elections.

Abraham had publicly supported Tinubu’s candidacy, believing in his vision for the country.

However, since the election, Netizens have been attacking her for supporting the president, accusing her of being out of touch with the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

The online criticism escalated to a disturbing level, with many cursing her four-year-old son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi.

During an emotional Instagram live session, Toyin Abraham broke down in tears, addressing the hurtful comments directed at her son.

She emphasized her commitment to kindness and compassion, and encouraged her fans to refrain from bullying or cursing others.

Watch below;

