Nigerian singer Spyro has addressed criticism over his public crush on reality TV star Nengi Hampson.

Yesterday, Spyro posted photos of Nengi and himself wearing matching outfits in similar backgrounds, leading him to wonder if it was a sign from God that they were meant to be.

He captioned the post with a question, asking if God was hinting at something.

Fans quickly responded, telling Spyro to avoid Nengi Hampson, labeling her a “bad girl” who doesn’t deserve someone like him, a self-proclaimed “Jesus Boy”.

Some referenced her controversial actions during the BBNaija show, including her treatment of fellow housemate Ozo, as evidence of her supposed unsuitability for Spyro.

In response, Spyro released a video questioning whether he ever claimed to be searching for a “good girl”, implying that he knows where to find one if he wants.

He praises Nengi’s beauty, calmness, and physical attributes, saying “She’s beautiful, calm, and collected, that’s why I like her”.

He extends an invitation to Nengi to join him on his upcoming tour in Canada, offering to cover all expenses.

Spyro responds to critics, saying “A lot of you will be shocked on judgment day, you don’t know who is more religious between me and her”.

He also says that if Nengi doesn’t have a visa, they’ll work something out.

