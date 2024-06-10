In a recent development, popular activist VeryDarkMan has been released from prison, generating excitement and celebrations among his fans.

The activist had been remanded to prison for a week and was scheduled to appear in court on May 29th for his next hearing.

A widely shared video shows VeryDarkMan walking out of a facility with a group of men, with a voice in the background hailing him.

Confirming the news, Blogger, Tunde Ednut revealed that VeryDarkMan has been released.

He wrote: “THIS MORNING: VeryDarkMan seen in court this morning. Bail has been granted to him and requirements arrangements are currently being made. He will be home once he finishes that.”

The release has sparked reactions on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Dafe wrote: “One thing for sure, baba didn’t think he was going to be in there this long.”

OLA MI LEKAN said: “They can imprison his body but they can’t capture his soul good to have him back”

IamLizkid said: “As e dey go like that e wan go set ring light”

BIG AYO advised: “He better be calm”

emmy4life noted: “He has learnt the hard way already”

Prince Charles wrote: “Na wa. See the way Nigerians forgot about this guy. This life ehn…na per head o”

Osas stated: “Na very darkman Dey learn the hard way o, in and out of prison all the time”

