Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has lashed out at her colleague, Yvonne Jegede, over her recent comments on May Edochie and her support for Yul Edochie’s decision to marry a second wife.

Recall that the thespian had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she stated that Yul Edochie’s actions were normal in Nigerian culture.

She wondered why people will criticized Yul and still wish to be like Regina Daniels who got married to a polygamous man.

However, she later apologized for her remarks.

Angela Okorie refused to accept the apology, calling Yvonne Jegede “senseless” and accusing her of supporting Yul Edochie because some Nollywood actresses are in the habit of sleeping with other people’s husbands.

She wrote;

“Failed actress with no pedigree person go just open mouth wahhh like person wey get diarrhea of the mouth Dey insult another woman pain like wtf 🤷‍♀️ na so this idi*t and her useless co-Horts do pr say their mama Dey mad just for propaganda,oh well Not every mother is a mother not every wife is a wife some wives are knifes, Yvonne from that podcast you showed how low and senseless you are 🤷‍♀️ you know some nollywood girls are used to becoming second wives from snatching peoples husbands so is normal to them else how can a woman that sucked her mum’s breast for 9 months talk like this, now you are writing nonsense epistles, numbskull upon say you don old for nollywood you no blow, still no get sense, abeg shift make I see human beings”

