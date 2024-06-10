In a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has come out in support of her colleague Yul Edochie ‘s decision to take a second wife.

Edochie, who married his second wife Judy Austin years back, has faced criticism from many quarters.

However, Yvonne Jegede believes that the criticism is hypocritical, pointing out that many of those criticizing Yul Edochie come from polygamous families themselves.

She questioned why people are quick to judge Edochie but praise Regina Daniels, who is also in a polygamous marriage.

She said;

“You see this Yul Edochie ehnnn, 99% of people abusing him are from second wives, third wives, fourth wives and fifth wives. Sometimes wife that the family doesn’t know about. Let us stop being silly on the internet. I don’t see anything he has done wrong. I no dey go tear me to pieces when this interview gets uploaded. Why are you guys cursing him and making Regina Daniels your prayer point, only she fit advise you for marriage?”

Watch below;

https://x.com/Tipsytalkshow/status/1800225044234404264?t=RN6DHX2WnLkPg32skVvn-w&s=19

