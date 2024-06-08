Nigerian singer, Flavour, and his wife, Sandra Okagbue, have paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Pa Benjamin Okoli, as they said their final goodbyes today, June 8.

Sandra Okagbue took to her Instagram page to mourn her father-in-law, saying: “Today, we gather not in sorrow, but in celebration of the life of a remarkable man who will always be an icon to many. Farewell, my father-in-law, Pa Benjamin Okoli.”

Flavour had announced his father’s passing on May 22, 2024, with a poignant message in Igbo: “God gives. God takes. Nna m. Papa Ijele. Rest well.”

The funeral service was held today, and the family had asked for privacy during this difficult time.

See below:

