First Videos from Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma’s traditional wedding have emerged online.

The videos shows the couple getting ready at home, surrounded by friends and family, with excitement and anticipation building up.

So far, Davido and Chioma has rocked two different outfits for their Traditional wedding.

The ceremony is set to take place at EKO Hotels & Suites in Lagos, and notable figures like Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife have already arrived at the venue.

The couple is also on their way, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official union of the beloved couple.

