The funeral service for beloved Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, is currently underway in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State

Recall the the Veteran actor died in March, 2024, after a long battle with illness. He had been hospitalized for several weeks before his death.

The funeral service of Mr Ibu is currently ongoing.

In the days leading up to his burial, several events were held to honor the late actor.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, a novelty match was organized in his memory.

The following day, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, a candlelight procession and live entertainment were held as part of “Mr. Ibu’s Night.”

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, a Christian Wake was held at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West.

The funeral service is being attended by friends, family, and colleagues in the entertainment industry, who have come to pay their respects to the late actor.

