Tania Omotayo, the ex-girlfriend of Nigerian music star Wizkid, has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband.

The businesswoman shared the news on her Instagram page on her 32nd birthday.

Tania Omotayo posted beautiful photos of herself, showing her baby bump as she announces that she is expecting her second child.

“32, Glowing & Growing in Life”. She simply wrote.

Friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry have sent congratulatory messages to celebrate her special day:

Kiekie wrote, “My sweetest Tania. Happy birthday and congratulations

Singer Simi wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Congratulations

Funke Akindele wrote, “Happy birthday darling

Toke Makinwa wrote, “Congratulations my boo. Cheers to glowing and growing life

Medlin Boss wrote, “Happy birthday T Baby. Wishing you LLNP

Diiadem wrote, “Awww congratulations beautiful and happy birthday

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful

Stella Michaels wrote, “Happy birthday boo

Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Happy birthday

Queen Tobi Phillips wrote, “Happy birthday

Brodashaggi wrote, “Happy birthday”.

See below;

ALSO READ: God made you the head; that’s why you have to manage me – Portable’s 4th babymama, Ashabi, tells his wife, as she sweetly comments on her recent post