In a heartwarming display of unity, Portable’s wife, Bewaji, and his 4th babymama, Ashabi, have put aside their differences and exchanged loving messages on social media.

Ashabi posted a playful video with a caption reminding her followers that everyone has imperfections and needs to be managed and tolerated.

Bewaji responded by saying she manages Ashabi.

“That’s why I dey manage you like that”, Bewaji wrote.

Ashabi replied that Portable’s wife is the head of the house and has to manage her, praying for her in the process.

“U gay too, our woman. Nah, God make u d head, u no go fall Maami”. She wrote.

This has sparked reactions from fans, with some praising their ability to put aside their differences and show love and respect for each other.

One Seun Lapace wrote, “Omo Portable dey enjoy o. Na real King Solomon descendant e be. We no wan hear about STD later sha o

One Mz Thowsyn wrote, “Keeping up with the Zazushians

One Amanda Chisom wrote, “He will soon come and insult all of them

One MS Alesh wrote, “Ashabi fit frame that comments hang am for her room. Iyale don accept her werey

One The Official Nansea wrote, “Manage you, and you’re praising her. Zero Steeze

One MS Alesh wrote, “Make I dey call my mate maami on top marriage. My steeze reduce be that Ashabi ono eran”.

