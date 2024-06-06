Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and other celebrities have reacted after rapper, Falz shared a funny photo of himself rocking a skirt.

The musician and actor had shared the photo with the caption “A new chapter starts shortly. 07-06-24”.

The rapper is gearing up to release his new EP, titled “Before the Feast”, and the photo may be a hint at what fans can expect from the new project.

In the photo shared via his Instagram page, Falz could be seen rocking a black skirt and top .

The photo has sparked a conversation on social media, with several celebrities sharing their humorous reactions to Falz’s unconventional fashion choice.

Funke Akindele wrote, “I wish I could send a voice note! Folarin!! You took my skirt. Hmmm, it is well

Adekunle Gold wrote, “O ma wo skirt ke.

Actress Michelle Dede wrote, “FasaaaaShun!

Brodashaggi wrote, “Egbon Potiphar

One Switope wrote, “Show me your style? Anoda one, be like that

One The Jessica Theresa wrote, “Whoever styled you will make heaven cause what is this

One Uncle Mide wrote, “Naaa, the stylist will make heaven. Come the fuck on

One Gee Dolz wrote, “Folarin hope you’re not Risky ooo”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Do you expect her to be happy when she sees a video of her father and his new love dancing Isimili-jiofor” Content writer defends Danielle Edochie