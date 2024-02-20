A content writer identified as Eshi Ayo has defended Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie after she removed her father’s name from her page.

Taking to her Facebook page, Eshi criticized those judging, stating that they don’t understand her perspective and are overlooking the potential harm their criticism might cause.

The content writer revealed that Danielle Edochie is deeply hurt by her parents’ separation, especially considering her father’s public actions.

She emphasized the emotional and psychological toll such situations take on children.

The entrepreneur believes airing family conflicts publicly, especially involving children, is harmful.

According to her, it exposes children to hurtful information and fuels negative emotions.

The storyteller went on to urge people to prioritize the mental health of children involved in family conflicts.

She advocate for respecting their privacy and avoiding using their struggles for public entertainment.

In her words;

“When a marriage falls apart, it’s not just the husband and wife who are affected – the children of the marriage are the most affected. That is the case of Yul Edochie and his daughter, Danielle.

Maybe the decision to remove his surname from her name is due to the pain and confusion she’s feeling as a result of her parents’s separation.

Children need stability and security and the only thing that a failed marriage offers them is a lasting blòw on their emotional and psychological well-being. But everyone wants to criticize Danielle. How can she wade into her parents’ fight? But the fíghttt affects her more than even the parents. In cases such as this children are forced to take sides even when they don’t want to. You have no idea what the poor girl is going through.

Someday in school, someone will show her a video of her father and his new love dancing Isimili-jiofor and you expect her to be happy? She used to come home to the warm embrace of her father but they now see occasionally and you think she’s not deeply hurt? Imagine how damaging these can be nau.

Divorce and separation make children feel a sense of loss and abandonment because it changes their whole family structure. These children will sometimes feel confused and uncertain about their own identity and place in the family. They’d begin to feel angèr and bítternèss towards their parents, especially the one they consider to be the cause of the chaos. It’s not as funny as it looks to us, it is pàínfùl.

Before you bring your family affairs to the internet, consider the mental, psychological, and emotional health of your family, especially your children. Sigh!”

See below:

