Nollywood couple, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today, November 11.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to shares videos capturing their moments together.

In his caption, Ibrahim Suleiman described Linda Ejiofor as his love, lover, best friend, compensation and favorite person.

He wrote:

“My Love.

My Lover.

My Best Friend.

My Compensation.

My Favourite Person.

My Full Measure, Pressed Down, Shaken Together.

Here’s to many more years of what we share “runneth over.”

Thank you for believing in me when I had almost given up on me.

Thank you for showing up at the airport just to hug me as I left to face my biggest fear. Thank you for being there when I was strong enough to come back and start from scratch. Thank you for being here still.

Thank you for Keon.

Thank you, for one, two, three, four, five (and a few decades more)

I love you eternally.”

On the other hand, Linda revealed that her husband is the best thing that ever happened to her.

She wrote;

“I GO LOVE OHHH!!! 😍😍😍

5 YEARS!!! 💃💥🥺❤️

See eh I won’t trade these years we have spent for anything. If I had to do this again in my next life, I will wait and Marry you all over again.

You my love are the best thing that ever happened to me.

Happy Anniversary my Love. Cheers to many more beautiful years with you.

I Love you to Infinity and Beyond. 💥😘😘❤️❤️❤️”

Congratulations to them 👏🏼👏🏼

See below:

