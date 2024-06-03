Nigerian singer and songwriter, Patoranking, has added another feather to his cap by graduating from Harvard Business School.

The good news was shared by the singer via his verified Instagram page.

The musician, known for his hit songs like “God Over Everything” and “Feel Good”, shared photos of himself holding his certificate and standing in front of the prestigious institution.

Another photo shows him posing with his professor.

Sharing the photos, Patoranking officially announced that he is now a graduate of Harvard Business School.

He also expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

He wrote;

“Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus. God runs this Show…Thank You @anitaelberse.”

See the post below;

