Nollywood actress, Chinenye Nnebe has celebrated her elder sister, Sonia Uche, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt message, the movie star praised Sonia for her beauty, intelligence, talent, loving nature, kindness, and selflessness.

The brand influencer expressed her gratitude for their close bond.

Describing Sonia Uche as her “prayer warrior sister”, Chinenye Nnebe thanked her for all that she does.

She also offered a heartfelt prayer, asking God to bless Sonia beyond her expectations, guide her, and open greater doors for her.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, intelligent, talented, loving, kind, selfless big sis @sonia_uche ❤️

To know you is to love you and I absolutely do ❤️

My prayer warrior sister 😃

Thank you for all you do sissy

I pray that God will continue to bless you beyond your expectations, He will come through for you in your time of need and troubles. He will send His Angel to guide your every move. He will open greater doors for you.

Have a great day Sis and I love you”

