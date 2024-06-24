Nigerian singer, Davido has come under fire from Dr. Penking, a Twitter influencer and doctor, for his history of infidelity.

Despite his recent pre-wedding photos with his fiancée Chioma, the doctor called out OBO for his past cheating scandals.

“He is looking happy as if he won’t still cheat with Instagram baddies,” he tweeted.

However, in another tweet, Dr. Penking congratulated the singer, noting that Davido married a woman who gave him peace.

“Upon all the ginger, my guy still married a woman who gave him peace. A wife is a wife and a Girlfriend is a girlfriend. Peace is all that matters. If you can sleep well at night after a long day. That’s all that matters. Congratulations to David and Chioma.” He wrote.

In a third tweet, he wrote, “At the end of the day, all that matters is Peace. Congratulations Chioma and Davido”.

People have reacted to Dr. Penking’s tweets, with some defending Davido and others criticizing him for his past actions.

Prettee Dimples wrote, “At least they won’t say they didn’t know he was married, it’s official now”.

Wendy Adammaaaa added, “Let’s worry about that later. This is their moment, give it to them”.

Nene George stated, “Even a poor man cheats, talk less of a Nigerian music icon. Y’all should drink water and rest”.

Girl Like Floxy said, “Make una rest. Even people wey their mama be second wife dey talk too”.

Blessed Prinx Cosmetics wrote, “Davido is a good man with a kind heart and he has done a lot for humanity. He is not a saint and he is not perfect. Everyone has a bad habit, he or she is dealing with”.

Money Spirit added, “If not the cheating tag, una no get any other bad thing to label him about. Make una rest abeg, like una no dey cheat too. Mtchewwwwww”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “She is one lucky woman. Marrying a billionaire and a good man at that” Netizens reacts to Chioma gets surprised with lavish bridal shower (Videos)