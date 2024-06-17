A Nigerian man’s generous gift to his wife has sparked a heartwarming moment that has gone viral on social media.

The husband surprised his wife with a brand new car, and her grateful response has captured the hearts of many.

In a post shared on social media, the husband and wife were pictured together, with the wife kneeling down and holding her husband’s hand in appreciation.

The husband stood beside her, holding a license plate for the new vehicle.

The wife’s heartfelt gesture has garnered widespread attention, with many social media users congratulating the couple and sharing their own wishes and prayers for similar blessings in their lives.

Ayobami of tiktok❤️🥹backup: “Makee my man do more than this for me inshallah 🥰🥺🙏🤲congratulations mama🥺❤️am so happy for you 🥰.”

Shirt by Modupe: “I am next too ijn, they will surprise me with big things too by the grace of God very soon 🙏🙏.”

ayfrosh090🥷: “God provide for me so that I can do this for someone I love ❤️congratulations 🎉.”

thecuteprincess5: “God know I no get that kind of respect 😂😂.”

Starbee🦋: “Who go use me for surprise 😮? Congratulations girlie.”

Choco lee: “Alhaji Yhaya…. The fact you love OLORIEBI me sef love you ❤️.”

