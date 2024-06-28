Talent manager and entrepreneur, Paul O took to Instagram to share a heartfelt story about his journey with Popular singer, Davido.

In a throwback post, the singer disclosed that he tirelessly fought for Davido’s career, even when a company rejected him six times.

According to him, his determination and respect for the singer’s talent eventually led to a breakthrough.

“Is all about hardwork !!! Respect!!! Then Davido have on One song !!! Duro!! I fight for that job for him !! The company say no to me 6x I come back fighting before they say Yes. it is well !!! !!! I’m not born with golden spoon, is just hard work”. She wrote.

Taking to the comment section, Davido responded to the post with a simple “fact”, confirming the story as true and acknowledging Paul O ‘s efforts in his career.

See below:

