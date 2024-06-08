US based-Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has sparked controversy with her latest interview.

In the interview with Heroes Diary TV, the divorced mother of two revealed that she has no interest in searching for a new partner.

According to her, her experiences have taught her to prioritize financial independence.

She emphasized that as a serious Nigerian woman, when she is married, her man becomes her life, and now that she is divorced, she is channeling that energy into her career.

Korra Obidi also expressed her belief that there is no prince charming who will come to her rescue, and she needs to focus on making money to avoid being homeless.

She also revealed that she has multiple partners who meet her sexual needs.

“As a serious Nigerian woman, when I marry, the man becomes my life and now I am about to put that energy into money making side, so that I don’t end up homeless like I was.

I need to focus on money because I know no one is going to come save me in a knight shining armour. This is a fact of life.

I want to make a public service announcement, I am not the only one who got married in Nigeria, in fact, my marriage wasn’t even public. All you saw was one post on Instagram, and thats it, Korra is taken. You people are now carrying the marriage to tie my leg, it’s been 2 years, please leave me alone abeg.

I am single as a dollar bill. I’m not searching, I have many boys that service me”. She said.

Her comments have elicited mixed reactions, with some criticizing her openness about her personal life.

“I’m single as a dollar bill, I’m currently not searching. I have many boys I can call at any point to service me well” – Korra Obidi. pic.twitter.com/TvhXI3RC0K — AGS Daily (@theagsdaily) June 8, 2024

