Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman is celebrating a special day with his family as his first child and daughter, GodsFavour Johnson-Suleman, marks her birthday.

The man of God took to Instagram to share a photo of the beautiful celebrant.

In a heartfelt message, Apostle Suleman expressed his love and blessings for his first child as he wishes her a happy birthday and a year filled with God’s favor and guidance.

He also shared a beautiful scripture from Psalms 16:6, praying that she may experience God’s goodness and intimacy in her life.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday To My First Child.. My Daughter And Friend.

GODSFAVOUR JOHNSON-SULEMAN

May The Lines Fall Unto You In Pleasant Places (Psalms 16.6)

May Your Intimacy With The LORD Be Unbroken

This Is Your Day, Enjoy It.

❤️I Love You…”

