Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has penned a sweet message to her father on his birthday today, June 13, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video showcasing fond memories with her father and siblings.

In her caption, Bimbo Ademoye praised her father ‘s positive influence on her life, crediting him with teaching her valuable lessons about love, resilience, and morality.

She highlighted the special bond she shares with her father, acknowledging his impact on her personal and professional life.

She expressed her appreciation for his encouragement and guidance, which has helped shape her into the person she is today.

In her words;

“Breakfast with the birthday boy . Happy birthday to my heart and soul , my everything, my protector, my provider ,my gatekeeper. My prayer warrior, my bestfriend my gossip partner.

I honestly don’t know how my future husband would meet up , because he has biggggggg shoes to fill. I love so hard because of you, because you said if you’re going to love someone, you might as well love them with your whole heart, I’m bulletproof because of you, because you said “never let them see you sweat, pick yourself up dust up and keep pushing.

All your morals I’ve been learning, it’s a journey as I try walking in your shoes, however ,one thing is guaranteed, I’d pass along all your messages to my kids, I’d tell them grandpops is the greatest of all time.

The best to ever do this father thing. I love you so much and I’m willing to die for you, even though you hate to hear it ( you’d say if anyone is dying it should be me, I’m your father it’s my job to give my life for you) . I’m so in love with being your daughter. Happy birthday my everything, happy birthday my SHINING STAR.

SONG @iamvjadams and @akunna_esq .

PS. Daddy said to beg you guys to pls make sure you watch shining star when it drops on my channel Tomorrow.”

