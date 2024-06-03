Today marks a special day for Nollywood couple Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan as their daughter, Abikemi, turns 2 years old.

The proud parents took to social media to celebrate their little princess’s

birthday.

Bimbo Afolayan, a renowned actress, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, expressing her gratitude to God for the gift of motherhood.

She also praised her daughter’s charming personality as she acknowledges the joy Abikemi brings to their lives.

She wrote, “Abikemi @violaafolayan is 2 today

I give GOD the glory

it can only be GOD

My Bebe is 2

Oluwaseun

I can write , I know but on days like this my hands are always shaking , I keep thanking GOD on my GODS GIFT

Vee @violaafolayan seeing you grow day by day fills me up Abikemi

Continue to Grow in GODS GRACE and may you Continue to be the source of JOY To us All

Fam help me say a word of prayer.”

Okiki Afolayan, a filmmaker, joined Bimbo in the celebration, requesting a prayer gift for their daughter.

He wrote: “MY ANGEL IS 2 YEARS OLD TODAY, VIOLA OKIKIOLA AFOLAYAN! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY JOY! I want a prayer gift for my daughter, @bimboafolayan. THANK YOU.”

