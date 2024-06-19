Nigerian singer, Lamé has made a shocking allegation against popular artist, Davido.

In a viral video, the man claimed that he paid £15,000 for a feature on his song five years ago but has been unable to release the song due to Davido’s refusal to support it.

According to Lamé, he has tried to reach out to Davido through various means but has been ignored.

He also claims that Davido’s team told him the song is old and he needs to pay for another feature.

Lamé shared his frustration, stating that he has invested a significant amount of money in preparing for the song’s release and has been through personal struggles, including the loss of his wife and baby in 2021.

He said;

“Hi @davido, I have tried to reach you in every possible way since this song got completed but to no avail it’s been 5 years now and I am still waiting. I contacted @moneymakerdmw who initiated this deal to help get in touch with you for a smooth release but he refused stating that “the song is old now I should come and pay for another song”. I lost my wife and baby in 2021, being single parenting the rest of my kids but yet still trying to grind and hustle hoping you will see me one day and remember this song and reach out but I have decided I can’t wait forever when it wasn’t a song I got for free. I paid £15000 and I should not be treated like this I have spent so much money preparing for the song which is in Thousands of pounds. All I am asking for is to please support this banger so it can fly and ur touch light shine reach my family too.”

This allegation has sparked a heated debate in the music industry, with many calling on Davido to respond to Lamé’s claims.

Watch below;

