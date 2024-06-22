Nigerian singer, Davido has announced his best man for his upcoming wedding to Chioma Rowland.

The best man is Lati, a longtime friend and member of Davido’s 30bg gang.

Davido revealed his best man on his Twitter page, responding to a fan’s question.

The fan, identified as OGB of Africa, asked, “As Davido dey do wedding, who go be Davido’s best man?” Davido replied, “Lati”.

Davido and Chioma Rowland will have their traditional wedding on June 25th. The couple has 2 children (Twins) and has been together for several years.

Meanwhile, Fans have been reacting to the news about his best man on social media.

One Yellow Shuga Bae wrote, “So no be Tunde Ednut?

One Dia Shopper Everything wrote, “Great! Him and Lati have come a long way

One Eberachi wrote, “Awwnnn, this is so sweet. Lati deserves it, he’s a real one

One The Sandy Preneur wrote, “As it should. If ride or die was a person, it’s Lati

One Dreal Nneda wrote, “Yes oo. Best choice

One Nwaka Jennifer wrote, “I was thinking it’s gonna be Israel DMW o

One Official Mr Charlez wrote, “Well deserved”.

