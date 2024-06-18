Nigerian singer, Portable has sparked a fresh controversy by accusing Davido of exploiting him for a feature without adequate compensation.

In a recent video, the singer lambasted OBO, claiming he was used for a song without receiving a verse or financial payment, despite promises made.

Portable alleged, “Davido ripped me off, you invited me out for dinner, you posted me but you didn’t give me a verse, you didn’t give me money, you just used me to trend. $10,000 wouldn’t have been bad if you gave me that at least.”

He further claimed that Davido’s actions were a betrayal of their friendship, stating, “I thought we were friends, but you wanted to use me for your gain.”

The feud between the two artists shows no signs of abating, as Portable continues to demand fair compensation for his feature.

Watch below;

“Davido, you ripped me. You saw that I was in America, invited me and gave me shoe. You used me to trend” – Portable drags Davido again pic.twitter.com/fEymgqEhHH — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) June 18, 2024

