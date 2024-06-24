Nollywood actress and political appointee, Eniola Badmus has revealed a personal struggle with a sister who she had supported in the past, only to be betrayed.

In a recent post, Eniola expressed her hurt and disappointment, stating “I was there for you when no one was there” and “Remember to tell them I was there for you”.

The post had initially been interpreted by many as a jab at Davido and Chioma’s wedding, but Eniola Badmus has now clarified that it was actually a personal expression of her experience with her sister.

Despite providing financial and emotional support, including caring for her sister’s son and providing them with a place to live, the sister had turned against her and began associating with her enemies.

She wrote;

“How can your own sister begin to wine and dine with your enemies.

After taking care of your son, got you an apartment, placed you on a salary for not working and you will still go ahead slandering us God ooooooo

Remember to tell them I was dere for you when no one was there.

God this is huge oooo dis one na sister or enemy.”

