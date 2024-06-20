Ajebo Danny, a popular social media influencer, has ignited a firestorm of criticism after making a provocative statement about God.

In a video shared online, Danny declared that he would only believe in God’s existence if he performs a miracle, specifically turning water into wine, in his presence.

The influencer further asserted that he has achieved success solely through his own efforts, without any divine intervention.

“Turn water into wine in my presence and I’ll believe that God exists. God has never helped me to be successful in life, I helped myself,” he said.

His outburst has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many calling out him for his perceived blasphemy.

Some cautioned Ajebo Danny against discrediting God ‘s existence, while others emphasized that God’s ways are not for human understanding.

Anita Joseph wrote, “Eyaaa chai, this is sad. But shallom. I’m the highest

One Wofai U wrote, “Believe what you may, but don’t discredit the existence of God. Individuals have experienced the hand of God and his existence. If dem never wipe one almost cord the rest no go rest

One Mishaeo Amos wrote, “God will never agree to do simple things like this. Simple proof to prove us wrong no. He has coconut head

One Domingo Loso wrote, “E get some kind conversations I dey avoid. My brother it is well with you o

One Fine Nenye wrote, “You can’t put God in a box

One Bad boy rigi wrote, “The only sin God doesn’t forgive is that of Blasphemy. It’s Cruise to him, he will never find forgiveness never

One Zacchy Nedu wrote, “God is not a people’s pleaser or dependant on people’s validation

One Ieonuoha wrote, “When God arrest this kind of people they do more for him. May the grace of God help him”.

Watch below:

This Danny no rate God at all oh😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sWnkLE4fmM — 𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖕𝖍 🖤 (@joejoeboy0) June 20, 2024

