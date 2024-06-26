Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has joined the ongoing feud between her mother and VeryDarkMan.

The dispute started when Iyabo posted about attending the singer’s wedding, which VeryDarkMan responded to with derogatory comments.

Iyabo Ojo fired back with proof of her invitation to the main event, debunking VeryDarkMan’s claims. He alleged that the thespian was invited to the after party and not the main wedding.

Her partner, Paulo, also came to her defense, condemning VeryDarkMan’s behavior and warning him to stop disrespecting her.

Priscilla Ojo has now entered the conversation, criticizing VeryDarkMan in a recent post.

She wrote: “If you didn’t sleep in prison this year, raise your hands in the comment section #chivido2024 Deleting soon….”

VeryDarkMan responded with a personal attack, saying: “If you and your mother don’t engage in questionable behavior for money, raise your hands up.”

Priscilla countered by referencing VeryDarkMan’s alleged criminal past: “You are an ex-convict. You slept in prison, didn’t you?”

See below;

.

ALSO READ: “Madam, respect yourself, don’t piss me off” – Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke hit back at Ruby Ojiakor for dragging them over Junior Pope