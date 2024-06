Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has publicly criticized her colleague, Yvonne Jegede, for supporting her nephew-in-law, Yul Edochie’s marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.

It could be recalled that the single mother of one had appeared on a podcast, “The Honest Bunch”, where she expressed her support for Yul Edochie’s decision, which was later followed by a public apology.

However, Rita Edochie was not impressed, questioning whether Yvonne Jegede would have defended her sister’s interests if she were in May Edochie’s position.

The veteran actress drew a distinction between Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ husband.

She pointed out that Yul publicly humiliated his estranged wife on social media, whereas Ned Nwoko is a known polygamist and a Muslim, whose religion permits polygamy.

The thespian emphasized that while polygamy is not a sin or abomination, it often leads to chaos and curses those who support it.

In her words;

“SEE AS I DEY LOOK UNA 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄.

UNA DON MEK AM PIONT OF DUTY TO INSULT PEOPLE ONLINE, COM DEY ASK FOR FORGIVENESS WEH NO COME FROM UNA HEART.

PEOPLE SHOULD ALWAYS DIG DEEP BEFORE THEY TALK TO AVOID HARMING SOMEONE’S EMOTIONS UNKNOWINGLY.

YOU SEE EHN, I WOULDN’T HAVE ADDRESSED THIS ISSUE SINCE AN APOLOGY HAS BEEN TENDERED BUT THEN THE APOLOGY HASN’T GONE AS VIRAL AS THE PODCAST WHICH HAS ARISEN A WHOLE LOT OF BACKLASH AND THAT’S WHY I AM TALKING ON THIS .

I MUST SAY THIS YVONNE JEGEDE MY DAUGHTER, I WAS HIGHLY DISSAPOINTED AT WHAT YOU SAID RECENTLY DURING THAT PODCAST .

LET US AGREE YOUR WORDS WERE MISUNDERSTOOD BUT TO BE FRANK I WAS HURT .

WHAT KEPT RUNNING THROUGH MY MIND WAS WHY YOU KEPT COMPARING YUL TO NED .

LET ME ASK YOU ONE QUESTION, SO IF MAY EDOCHIE WAS YOUR SISTER, WOULDN’T YOU HAVE PROTECTED HER INTEREST ? NO ONE IS SAYING POLYGAMY IS SIN NOR AN ABORMINATION BUT YOU CAN AGREE WITH ME IT COMES WITH SURROUNDING CHAOS THAT THREATENS ONE’S LIFE AND PEACE OF MIND BUT IT’S FUNNY HOW PEOPLE HAVE REFUSED TO SHUN IT .

NOW TO THOSE WHO ARE STILL SUPPORTING WHAT HAPPENED TO MAY YUL EDOCHIE, MAY EVERY FEMALE IN YOUR GENERATION BOTH BORN AND UNBORN HAVE A TASTE OF HER PAIN.

TALKING ABOUT YUL MY SON, HE IS A MAN AND THE FACT HE IS FREE TO MARRY AS MANY WOMEN AS HE WISHES TO, REMAINS UNDISPUTED IN AS MUCH AS I KNOW THERE WERE NO REASONS FOR HIM TO DO THAT IN THE FIRST PLACE.

BUT WHAT EVERYONE WHO IS CONCERNED AND FROWNS AT IS GETTING MARRIED ON SOCIAL MEDIA WITHOUT THE KNOWLEDGE OF HIS WIFE THEREBY HUMILIATING MAY DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY WHICH IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN FIGHTING AGAINST.

ON THE SIDE OF NED, HE IS A KNOWN POLYGAMIST, AND A MUSLIM, HIS RELIGION PERMITS HIM TO MARRY MANY WIVES AND HE MANNAGES THEM WITH WISDOM.

SO MY DEAR, THAT STATEMENT YOU MADE DURING THE PODCAST SHOCKED MY MARROWS BUT GOD KNOWS AND SEES THE MAIN CONTENT OF EVERY HEART.

ALL OF UNA WEY NO WANT TALK TRUE

SEE AS I JUST DEY LOOK YOU

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

