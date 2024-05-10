Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has announced her brand ambassadorial deal with Jomavhomes, a leading real estate company in Nigeria.

Taking to her social media handle, the content creator expressed her excitement and gratitude.

Announcing her latest ambassadorial deal, Bimbo Ademoye expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

“Sealing deals and securing properties, what a mighty God we serve!” She wrote;

Jomavhomes also welcomed Ademoye to their family, stating: “We are absolutely thrilled to introduce our brand ambassador, the beautiful and talented @bimboademoye. We couldn’t be more excited to have her on board as she perfectly embodies our core values and vision.”

The company expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, promising that Ademoye’s partnership will inspire and create magic together.

See below;

