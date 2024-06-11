Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, are set to have a traditional wedding ceremony in two weeks.

According to reports from blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, the ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 25, 2024, at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Sources close to Davido and Chioma say that both families are excited about the traditional wedding.

The blog post reads;

“The News you have been waiting for is here!!!

Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to hold at the Eko hotel in Lagos in 2 weeks time……

Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen familiy ties…..

The Traditional wedding according to sources will hold on June Twenty fifth twenty twenty four……

The sources responded to questions on why it has been fixed for this date with ”Only Chioma and Davido know why they picked this date but it is something everyone has been looking forward to happening””

The news has sparked reactions onlne. While some fans have expressed joy and anticipation for the big day, others have questioned why the traditional wedding is not taking place in Chioma’s father’s hometown.

The couple, who have been legally married since November 2022, welcomed twins in October 2023.

One Nkiruku Joy001 wrote, “Na Eko Hotel her papa compound dey? Abi she be orphan?

One Sharon Royce211 wrote, “But why do traditional wedding in Lagos tho, instead of Chioma’s father’s compound?

One Nickie Goldee wrote, “I can’t marry a man that keeps his preek for the public. Well, thank God I’m a lesbian. Nothing concern me with man

One I Am B Model wrote, “It is about to go down as one of the biggest weddings in Nigeria entertainment

One Zayxon Tech wrote, “Hopefully he puts his cheating ways in the past.

One Ebigbo Kelly wrote, “30BG we are ready it has been a long time we have been waiting to God be the glory that the time is here

One Toni Akiddies wrote, “Omo nah na public holiday that day oo

One Ahunlele World wrote, “My power bank fully charged

One Teeto Olayemi wrote, “Who’s going?? We need back to back content for online in-laws”.

See below:

