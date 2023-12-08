Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial investigative journalist, has made some outrageous allegations against actress Tonto Dikeh on her Twitter page.

She revealed in a tweet on her Twitter page that Tonto Dikeh became pregnant for Nigerian Big Boy Hushpuppi but tried to blame the pregnancy on Hafiz, another London Yahoo boy.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, Hafiz disputed the pregnancy, therefore the actress had a complicated abortion, which destroyed her womb.

In her words,

“Some of the best gossip came in 2017 when Tonto befriended me trying to manipulate stories about her in the media. I quickly distanced myself from her and her bribes. She had just set ended a violent relationship with Dr Olakunle Churchill claiming to be the victim.”

“I told her she should have used the gun if he tried to kill her first. Ghana 🇬🇭 police 👮🏽‍♀️ told me she was the aggressor destroying Dr Churchill’s clothes, shoes, water damage etc. I had just got out of the first prison arrest and she had a small baby. Let me tell you about Tonto and Hafiz/Hushpuppi. The H factor was a mess. She got pregnant with twins and had to have a complicated abortion.”

“Both men denied being the father. Tonto spent time with Hafiz at the Intercontinental Hotel alternating with Hushpuppi at the George Hotel Ikoyi. She used a lot of cocaine and her baby would be shaking from the transmission to the child as a nursing mother.”

“The child was left with a nanny in Abuja while she was balling in Lagos. When she got pregnant, she cried her eyes out to reality star Tutu Pie because she did not know who the father was. Hafiz went back to London while Hush went back to Malaysia. Is this the role model your daughters are following? People made fun of her in the Instagram comments. KONTINUE📌”.

