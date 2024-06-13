Fans of May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, have allegedly opened a GoFundMe account to support her amidst the ongoing drama surrounding her separation from Yul Edochie.

The move comes after May’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, revealed that Yul had stopped paying their children’s school fees and was refusing to support his family financially.

This led to a public outcry and an outpouring of support for the businesswoman, with many criticizing Yul Edochie’s actions as irresponsible and selfish.

One Hair entrepreneur wrote, “Set up a GoFundMe account for Queen May and her kids. Let’s support her massively. She is indeed a silent queen and more”.

The GoFundMe account, allegedly created to help May Edochie pay her children’s school fees, has sparked controversy.

Many pointed out that May is a successful businesswoman who doesn’t need financial assistance.

One Real Chi wrote, “GoFundMe for a person living above an average Nigerian

One Footwear And Baghub Backup wrote, “The best help you can help and support her is to keep patronising her brand

One The Sunny Exclusive wrote, “Nigerians, opening GoFundMe for celebrities that don’t need it

One Oma Bby1 wrote, “GoFundMe for who’s living in a mansion.

One Stanceyy wrote, “Set which GoFundMe for what exactly? Is she the first woman that her husband has left?

One Chinny 005 wrote, “All these fans, una don dash una family members money finish?

One Ola Dorc wrote, “Queen May doesn’t need any GoFundMe, somebody that is flying business class. Just patronises her brand, and she’s good”.

ALSO READ:“I work really hard to take care of my child & provide her needs.I am not being funded by your OGA”- Sophia Momodu Slams Israel over recent outburst