Sophia Momodu, mother of Davido’s daughter Imade, has responded sternly to a comment made by Israel DMW, the personal aide of the singer.

Israel’s comment, “Oga Money”, on a Children’s Day post featuring Imade, was perceived as disrespectful and inaccurate by by businesswoman.

In a series of social media posts, Sophia expressed her disappointment and frustration, stating that she works hard to provide for her child’s needs and does not appreciate the implication that someone else is funding her lifestyle.

She emphasized the importance of responsible communication on social media and encouraged users to consider the impact of their words.

Sophia Momodu also questioned Israel DMW ‘s decision to share a false statement publicly, even if intended as a joke.

She wrote via Twitter;

“time he lied on social media that I didn’t find it funny & he apologized. Why he’s lying on his oga again on my child’s post is beyond me #SocialMedialsNotRealLife What does me taking my child on a tour of the south of France have to do with your oga’s money? Y’all owe me so much money but have the audacity to be capping on social media. Is Israel ok??

Like.. I’m busy! I’ve always been very clear on understanding my purpose as a parent. It’s either you’re helping or you’re a distraction. Jst capping anyhow on Children’s day for that matter. Isreal no Dey fear God? What’s all this??? I don’t bother anyone, I stay out the way & mind my business. Na wa oh

They lie & lie & lie.. then when I say something they start tearing their clothes & foaming the in mouth talmbout some “you don’t need all this” “don’t explain” “don’t say anything” delusional lot.

This is what happens when you openly disrespect someone’s boundaries. You’re too close to home to be telling such lies openly without considering the repercussions.

As a single parent, openly telling such a lie even if it was “jst a joke” actually has its repercussions. I work really hard to take care of my child & provide her needs. It’s unfair to give people the impression that I’m being funded by some oga.”

