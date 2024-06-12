Nigerian singer, Davido has finally confirmed his upcoming wedding to Chioma Rowland.

In a video captured in London, Davido told his friends to clear their schedules and get ready to party in Nigeria on June 25th.

“Guy, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th, it’s my wedding,” he exclaimed.

This confirmation comes after blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus revealed that the couple would tie the knot traditionally on June 25th at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Fans has shared their excitement after he made this announcement. Some have even offered to gather at specific locations for those traveling from afar.

One Grandstyl2.4.7 wrote, “Davido don knack Chioma for more than 5 years see as him dey shout my wedding as if him wan unveil virgin wife to be

One I Am Sheila wrote, “With Davido, you no need to depend on rumours. He go talk am by himself

One Kingsliveth wrote, “Isreal will be Chioma’s chief bridesmaid

One Emmy Autos wrote, “He gave her assurance

One Declutter Zone Ibadan wrote, “If you’ll be going from Ibadan, gather here

One Teamy Turner wrote, “Just do am for stadium because the church and the whole neighbourhood wey the party go dey no go contain us

One Tomike Herbal Empire wrote, “If you are going from the mainland, gather here”.

Watch below:

ALSO READ: “My Angel, my joy. Seeing you grow day by day fills me up” Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan pens sweet notes to their daughter on her 2nd birthday