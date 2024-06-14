Nollywood actor and movie director, Tobi Makinde is overjoyed as his latest movie receives international recognition before its release.

The movie has been selected for the 8th edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

Tobi Makinde shared the film’s poster on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to God and revealing his excitement about the movie’s success.

He stated that the movie is close to his heart, as it reflects his personal story.

“Our film has been officially selected for the 8th edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. God be praised! I’m particularly excited about this one! It’s a tale that resonates well with me, and for this reason, it’s dear to my heart!” he wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Why you shouldn’t judge people based on first impressions” – Johnny Drille