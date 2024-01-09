Famous Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille, has shared his opinion on how wrong it is to make hasty judgements on others.

The Mavins record label signee, took to his Twitter (X) page to admit that he was wrong of him to judge people based off first impressions.

He stated that he is well aware that people have also had bad first impressions of him too, saying that it’s best for everyone to give each other grace.

The ‘My Friend’ crooner wrote:

“I used to judge people based off of first impressions, I was wrong. Pretty sure people have had bad first impressions of me too. Best we all give each other some grace.”



Check out netizens reactions below:

Chinazaekpere Chukwu: “First impressions are rarely ever correct.”

Mercy-Constance: “Infact, making assumptions based on first impressions can be very wrong because alot of people put a lot of effort into first meetings. Most people will act their way into your good books on the first meet. Keep your guards up and give it time.”

Daddy’s Girl: “My first impression of you was “I love this man! He’s amazing”… It wasn’t wrong JD”

See post: