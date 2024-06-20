Nigerian content creator and media personality, KieKie, celebrated her birthday today with a heartfelt message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the TV host expressed her gratitude for her life’s journey and the love that has surrounded her.

Born Oluwabukunmi, KieKie reflected on the significance of her name, stating that it has been a constant source of blessings in her life.

She acknowledged the love and support of her parents, which has been a driving force in her success.

Wishing herself a happy birthday, Kiekie wrote:

“HAPPY. BIRTHDAY. OLUWABUKUNMI!!!

IRAWO TI KO SE PA! 💫 📌

.

My name is my greatest Blessing! 🥰

From the moment I was born the energy around me has always been great. Thanks to my parents, I grew up with sooo much love. I’ve always known I’ll be great but I definitely never imagined it to be this and for this I’m eternally grateful to my Personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ 🥰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Imagine marrying a guy who actively disrespects and shames women ” – Reactions as Speed Darlington flaunts his woman, announces marriage