Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has responded to claims made by VeryDarkMan that she was only invited to the after party of Davido and Chioma’s wedding, and not the main event.

The activist had alleged that the actress was not invited to the main event, calling her “aunty ode” and daring her to post a video of herself and Davido in red.

VeryDarkMan had also claimed that some skit makers sneaked into the event and that Nkechi Blessing was almost bounced from the ceremony.

He said;

“Iyabo Ojo was not invited to the main event but the after party. No l£vel at all, aunty 0de. I d@re her to post a video of herself and Davido in red. Even Nkechi Blessing was almost bounced from the event. Some skit makers sneaked into the event”

Replying VeryDarkMan, Iyabo Ojo shared pictures of her wedding invite to #chivido2024, as well as a video of herself at the main event, proving that she was indeed invited and attended the ceremony.

See his video and Iyabo’d response below;

ALSO READ: “God will bless you and you will build your own house soon” – Landlord deeply moved as tenants repaint his house; prays for them