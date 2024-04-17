A heartwarming story of generosity between a landlord and his tenants has warmed the heart of Migraine.

The story began when the Landlord, Tim Alims hired Tom and his brother, who are professional painters, to refresh his apartments.

While working on the project, Tom and his brother expressed their admiration for the property, mentioning it was the kind of place they’d love to live in themselves. They later rented one of Tim’s apartments.

Following the completion of the hired painting job, the duo surprised Alims with an unexpected gesture.

Not only had they completed the original contract, but they had also, entirely on their own initiative, repainted the entire house compound.

This act of generosity, completed without Alims’ knowledge, left him deeply touched.

Feeling a strong sense of appreciation, the Landlord took to Facebook to express his gratitude to his tenants.

He wrote a message thanking them for their amazing work and wishing them well in their future endeavors.

The businessman prayed for the tenants to also build their own house.He promised to support them with bags of cements when it happens.

In his words;

“The Tenants who Repainted my Compound

Here’s the gist…

I had contracted Tom and his elder brother to do the painting of the two units of #FragisApartments in January. This was after I saw them at work in a neighbours apartment. I appreciated the quality of work they were doing and hired them to work for me too.

While painting Fragis Apartments, they shared with me how lovely the apartments were and the kind of place they’ll like to stay.

Days after they had finished the painting, Tom called to let me know they were interested in taking one of the apartments.

We struck a deal. At that point, Tom was like “Chai, Oga, if we bin know say na we go take this house ehnn, we for just tell you to go and leave the work for us make we give this house correct painting. Anyhow sha, we go paint the whole compound to look fresh before you come back.” Like seriously?!

I thought it was a joke, but they kept to their words without my knowledge until I got home over the weekend to this big surprise.

I know they’ll see this post.

Bros, una too try. I thank una well well. Make God bless una. Like I tell una yesterday, e no go tay, una go build una own too, and I go dey here to support una with some bags of cement. 🙏”

See the post below;



