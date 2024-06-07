Popular crossdresser, James Brown visited his former mentor, Bobrisky, at Kirikiri maximum security prison yesterday.

Recall that Bob is currently serving a sentence for defacing the Naira.

Taking to his Instagram page, James Brown revealed that he visited the prison to know if Bobrisky “is alright”.

“I went to KIREKIRE PRISON to visit BOBRISKY to know if she alright” he wrote.

Fans and followers of the two crossdressers have taken to social media to react to the visit.

Some have expressed appreciation for Jame’s support, while others have called for Bobrisky’s release.

nene_george wrote: “We’ve actually missed mommy of Lagos. The internet has been quiet since he’s been gone. Abeg free our mommy, she’s a good guy!!! 😩”

the_real_bossbae said: “U for dress like woman make dem carry u enter too 😂”

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry stated: “Sometimes it’s the people you do not expect that will come through for you in your trying times”

donchidoo reacted: “Dem suppose arrest you join am make he get gist partner 😂😂”

symply__matty asked: “Is he for real😂 no add to my anger this night o”

