Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo has sent a funny message to his future wife on Instagram as he approaches his 40th birthday on June 6th.

In the post, Ojo shared a clip of people enjoying life, symbolizing how he’ll be “swagging into the 4th floor”

Wole Ojo poked fun at his future wife for not finding him yet.

“How I’m swagging into 40 tomorrow!! Yup!! 4th floor in a bit! Dear future wife! Shame on you for not finding me still”.he wrote.

His post has generated reactions on social media.

One Pretty Ikhuiwurefe wrote, “Thought he was married

One Faith Ajos wrote, “Hmmm, are sure it’s the future wife you are shaming or is the age in you, you’re shaming for not finding the future wife?

One Prince Sose wrote, “Are you not to find the wife? The Bible didn’t say he who finds a husband; it’s he who finds a wife. So Oga na you no wan find a wife. Anyways, happy birthday in advance

One Official Omobolarinde wrote, “Is it now the other way round? Anyways, happy birthday in advance

One Debukkie01 wrote, “But you’re the one to find the wife nah. Happy birthday in advance

One Leah Khamoniyi wrote, Mr Ojo, you’re getting old”.

