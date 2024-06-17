Nollywood actress, Blessing Obasi penned a sweet message to her husband, Stan Nze on Father’s day.

In a touching message, the thespian celebrated her husband’s dedication and love as a father.

The proud wife and mother expressed her admiration for his selflessness, prayers, and care during her pregnancy and after the birth of their son, Jaybobo.

Blessing praised Stan’s ability to break generational cycles and set a positive example for their child.

She shared fond memories of his involvement in Jaybobo’s care, from singing and rocking him to bathing and dressing him.

Blessing Obasi also expressed gratitude for Stan Nze ‘s willingness to take on various roles – father, dad, caregiver, lover, and friend.

She wrote;

“You are many things to me. Long before you became a dad, I have never had any doubts. I have watched you play dad with other kids and how I admire you.

Quite frankly, I’ve even been your first baby and I’ve loved it!

There are stories the internet never get to see.

Your endless sacrifices, how you relentlessly prayed Jaybobo to be. A vigil every night for weeks unending. The doctors report meant nothing. You’d still dance in worship and make declarations.

How you held my hand, understood my diet, encouraged me, served me tough love on some days, loved up on me, gave me room with mood swings, slept with me on the same bed despite the “mikano generator”Pregnancy snore😂..

How I couldn’t wait to have you come over…

Watching you with Jaybobo now, is a dream come true. You my darling, is a pacesetter. You’re breaking generational cycles and how proud I am of you!!

Jaybobo is blessed to call you father.

Your love is whole. I’ve lost count how many videos of yours I have, singing and rocking Jaybobo. Bathing him, dressing him up, feeding him. I could travel for days with no worries. You are a father, a dad, a caregiver, a lover and friend.

You do all these so willingly and passionately and I am thankful for you!

It is your very first father’s day and oh baby, you are doing very well!!

Happy Father’s Day to the very best!!!

My Sweetness.”

