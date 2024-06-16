As the highly anticipated wedding between music superstar Davido and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, draws near, Isreal DMW, Davido’s loyal aide and friend, has written a touching tribute to the bride-to-be.

In the heartfelt message, Isreal DMW praised Chioma Rowland for her beauty, kindness, and positive influence on Davido’s life.

He expressed his appreciation for her unwavering support and encouragement, which he credited for OBO’s success and happiness.

Isreal also acknowledged Chef Chi’s role in keeping Davido grounded and focused

“Dearest, madam C. you truly deserved to be honoured ma. Lagos, deserved to be shutdown for you ma. Ur very good characters, shows how you’re well trained ma.

“Beauty alone cant any woman in marriage. You’re also one of the vital reasons, why oga keep soaring and always happy ma. Thanks for everything ma. God bless you always ma,” he wrote.

See below;



