Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie shared with his followers the reason he believes God called him to become a preacher.

He revealed this in a recent online service.

Yul Edochie admitted that he doesn’t know all the reasons why God called him, but attributed his stubbornness as a primary factor.

The self-acclaimed pastor proudly acknowledged his strong-willed nature, even joking that he is among the top three most stubborn people in Nigeria.

His outburst has sparked reactions online. While some followers expressed concern and questioned his reasoning, others showed support and encouragement.

symply_beautiana said: “Judy, come and c@rry your sh@meless husband”

oluchukwu___._ said: “Y’all think he’s ok? Man needs help”

symply_beautiana said: “These are the kind of husb@nd some women have. It’s the womE£n packaing that is making us think they have S£nse”

empressmma said: “After you people will say we should, leave Yul alone, please tell Yul to leave us alone.”

sarahsplaceempire said: “Let’s contribute money and get him a i, house… he can’t be living in a car ndi real estate”

tush_tush24 said: “Stubbornness is Godliness? E no go i, better for who do this man”

Watch the video below:

